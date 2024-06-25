Rotherham United new boy Alex MacDonald.

THE search for silverware has seen Alex MacDonald hook up with manager Steve Evans for the fourth time in the last eight years.

The much-travelled winger/midfielder this week became summer arrival number nine at AESSEAL New York Stadium, signing a one-year deal and reviving the previous relationship he's had with the Rotherham United boss at Mansfield Town, Gillingham and Stevenage.

Evans, who took the hot-seat in April, is intent on leading the Millers straight back to the Championship and MacDonald is glad to jump on board as he looks to make a mark in the twilight of his career.

“Over the last few years of my career I've been starved of some success,” the 34-year-old said. “I'm so hungry for it now, even at my age."

Rotherham United new boy Alex MacDonald.

MacDonald had other options but the chance to join a club that have won promotion from the third tier on every one of their last four attempts - including one under Evans a decade ago - was too good to turn down.

“This was the opportunity that really excited me the most,” he said. “We've got a target on our back. We've got to deal with that pressure.

“The recruitment so far has been what I expect from the manager. He's recruited some fantastic players who know the level and know what it takes to go up.”

Warrington-born MacDonald started out at Burnley and his other clubs include Plymouth Argyle, Burton Albion and Oxford United.Since 2017, he's been an important performer for Mansfield, Gillingham and Stevenage but promotion has eluded him with all of those teams.

His advancing years will raise eyebrows, particularly as Rotherham are seeking to reduce the average age of their squad, but Evans sees the value in bringing in someone he can rely on and who will set a good example to young players.

MacDonald said: “I've spoken to Steve numerous times on and off over the summer and he spoke so highly of this club. Despite interest and offers elsewhere, I didn't take much convincing as soon as Steve said he wanted me.

“I've got a great working relationship with him; not just him, with ‘Rayns’ (number two Paul Raynor) as well.