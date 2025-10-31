Rotherham United's Denzel Hall. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United could find themselves with a blank weekend next month when the next international break comes around.

The Millers are due to face Luton Town in League One combat at Kenilworth Road on November 15, but it may be that both clubs are hit by enough call-ups from national sides to request a postponement.

If either side has three players or more on duty with their countries, they can ask for the match to be given a new date.

The Hatters lost four players in the October break and Rotherham two. But the Millers' figure could rise to three this time around as Denzel Hall is in line for a first summons from Jamaica.

“We'll see,” said manager Matt Hamshaw yesterday when asked about the possibility of the game being called off. “I don't know what the script is with Luton's players, and we're kind of waiting with ours.

“We've got Lenny Agbaire and Ar'Jany Martha, and there's a possibility that Denzel Hall could get called up. We've had no clarification on that yet.”

Hall was born in Holland but has Jamaican heritage and has just been granted a passport by the Caribbean island.

Agbaire could join up with Scotland Under-21s if his goin issue doesn't require surgery while Martha is virtually certain to make the Curacao squad for two World Cup qualifiers.

Luton's four men called away last time were Christ Makosso (Congo), Marvelous Nakamba, (Zimbabwe), George Saville (Northern Ireland) and Nahki Wells (Bermuda). Zimbabwe have no matches in the forthcoming break but the other three nations do.

Hall's likely recognition by Jamaica throws up the possibility of him playing against teammate Martha as both of their countries close in on a place in next year's World Cup Finals.

Jamaica top their qualifying group and Curacao are in second spot. They face each other in Jamaica on Wednesday November 19.

“I think that we have a number of players who, given an opportunity, would do really well at that level, Denzel being one of them,” Hamshaw said. “He and Ar'Jany could be two of the first players to play in a World Cup while they're with Rotherham, which would be amazing.”

Meanwhile, the Millers are in FA Cup first-round action tomorrow against Swindon Town, having won their last five matches and gone through October unbeaten.

That run has lifted them to 15th spot in the third tier and Hamshaw is calling for the run to be continued at AESSEAL New York Stadium against opposition flying high in the division below.

“I want six, then seven, then eight, then nine,” Hamshaw said. “I want to keep winning. I didn't come here to just be mid-table and be average.

“I've said all along, I'm trying to progress the club. I'm trying to reset everything that has been here. I'm only a short way down the road in that.

“I want to win, the fans want to win, the club wants to win, the chairman wants to win. We all want to win together.

“There'll be times where we don't win – I appreciate that – but as long as we're trying to do the things that will enable us to be successful as a club, I'm happy.”