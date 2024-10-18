Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on the touchline at Peterborough. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans is taking tomorrow's touchline ban in his stride.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss will be sitting in the West Stand when his side take on Wrexham at AESSEAL New York Stadium after picking up his third booking of the campaign in last weekend's 3-3 League One draw at Peterborough United.

He says the suspension will have little effect on his matchday activities and joked that it has even got him out of an unwanted task 90 minutes before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't do the exchange of team sheets," he said. "That's great because I don't like doing team sheets!"

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on the touchline at Peterborough. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Evans will be sitting with chairman Tony Stewart for the duration of the contest which pits 15th-placed Rotherham against opposition who are in second spot.

Other than that, it's pretty much business as usual for him as Rotherham seek to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

"I'm still in the dressing room all the time, still doing the team talk, still doing half-time and full-time," he said. "During the game, you can have a live link, a telephone; that's no issue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans has chosen to sit in the stand for the club's two Bristol Street Motors Trophy matches this season and believes there are benefits to not being in the dugout.

"I've come in on the following days with the staff and pointed out things you see from above that you don't see down there," he said.

The Scot says he was cautioned against Posh for gesticulating towards referee Elliot Bell and calling for a spot-kick when Sam Nombe went down in the box in the second half. "If you step out of line you take your punishment, but I think it's farcical," he said.

"There's always degrees. Raising your arms appealing for a penalty? Am I not entitled to wave my arms and appeal?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not using foul language, but they say you can't raise your arms in the technical area. I think that's taking things a little bit too far."

Evans claimed at the time that it was a "clear and obvious" spot-kick but has since changed his mind and now agrees with the view of Peterborough's chairman.

"Darragh MacAnthony has come out this week and said it wasn't a penalty," he said. "With the benefit of looking back at it, it's never a penalty, not in a million years. But at first sight I thought it was."