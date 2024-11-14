Rotherham United loanee Esapa Osong. Picture: Jim Brailsford

LOAN striker Esapa Osong has bid a temporary farewell to Rotherham United and gone back to his parent club in a bid to speed up his recovery from injury.

The Nottingham Forest youngster is spending the season at AESSEAL New York Stadium as part of his development but hasn’t played for more than a month.

With the Millers’ treatment room already being crowded, the 20-year-old headed down the M1 to complete the final stages of his rehabilitation from a groin issue.

He is due to return to Rotherham's Roundwood base early next week.

“We're expecting to see Esapa back with us on Monday,” manager Steve Evans said. “He went back to Forest because of the amount of medical staff they have there.”

The boss spoke with the sporting director at the City Ground, Ross Wilson, to arrange for Forest staff to take over Osong's case.

“It was driven by me,” he said. “Our medical team were taken up with Sean Raggett, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Mallik Wilks and Andre Green.

“We're limited resources-wise compared to a Premier League club with a number of physios.

“There was a conversation between Ross and myself and he said: ‘Right, we'll help you with this, Steve.’”

Osong has yet to make a real impact in South Yorkshire and his only two starts have come in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

He has come off the bench five times in League One matches and has made two substitute appearances in the Carabao Cup.

His sole goal so far came in the 3-1 BSMT win over Newcastle United Under-21s on October 8.