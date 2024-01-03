Why Rotherham United don't yet know when Grant Hall will play again
The centre-half, who signed a one-year deal with the Millers in the summer after a season on loan from Middlesbrough, has managed only six appearances this term because of a combination of hamstring and hip trouble.
He is now sidelined with a hip complaint and has been given a jab in his problem area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The length of his absence is unknown as Rotherham wait to see if the needle has an effect.
“I've no idea,” said Leam Richardson when asked about a timescale. “Grant's had an injection. If it works, it will be so many weeks. If it doesn't, it will be more weeks.”
Hall has been joined in a crowded treatment room by another defender, right-back Lee Peltier, who picked up a hamstring injury in last month's Championship clash at Plymouth Argyle.
Again, Richardson couldn't put an exact time frame on a return for the 37-year-old who has been a key man for the Millers when he's been fit.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Hopefully sooner rather than later,” the boss said. “We're talking weeks rather than days.”
Rotherham have revived hopes of escaping the drop zone after going three matches unbeaten over the festive period but their safety bid is being hit hard by their number of absentees.
Also out of action are centre-halves Cameron Humphreys, Tyler Blackett and Daniel Ayala, wingers Shane Ferguson and Fred Onyedinma and attacker Andre Green.