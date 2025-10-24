Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will tomorrow come up against a player who manager Matt Hamshaw rates as one of the most talented he has ever come across.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers boss was as coach at Derby County in the 2022/23 when David McGoldrick fired in 25 goals in 45 appearances for the Rams as they just missed out on a League One play-off spot.

The 37-year-old attacker is now with Barnsley and is expected to be in the Tykes' starting 11 for tomorrow's clash when Rotherham make the short trip to Oakwell for a third-tier derby clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really like Barnsley as a team,” Hamshaw said. “I think they play some excellent football going forward and they've got some really good players.

“David McGoldrick is one of the best players I've ever worked with. He's a great character, a great bloke. But I hope he's upset at five o'clock on Saturday and I'm quite happy.”

The veteran, whose previous clubs include Ipswich Town and Sheffield United, has scored five times for Conor Hourihane’s side since his summer arrival, including a hat-trick on Tuesday in the 5-2 Vertu Trophy encounter with Manchester United Under-21s.

Hamshaw grew up in Rawmarsh as part of a Millers family and appreciates how much joy a victory this weekend would bring to followers, particularly as there has been no victory to celebrate at Oakwell since 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know what a derby means to the supporters,” he said. “I try my hardest to make sure that the players understand that. Look, the lads aren't Rotherham United fans, but I am, so I want them to play with that pride and passion that I have certainly got for this club.”

On the subject of that 55-year winless streak, he said: “We need to turn it around, don't we. Barnsley will probably be thinking: ‘We'll win comfortably because we're hosting Rotherham.’

“Look, the past has no reflection on Saturday's game. It's the Barnsley of today against the Rotherham of today, Matt Hamshaw and Conor Hourihane trying to get three points for their teams.

“I don't know whether it affects players' mindsets when they hear about the record. If it were me, I'd be like: ‘Right, I can't wait for Saturday to get rid of that.’ And that's the mindset I'm trying to get across to the players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham lost at Barnsley 2-1 in the Carabao Cup in August but Hourihane acknowledges that the visitors will be a different proposition tomorrow now that they have injured men back and are on a four-match unbeaten run.

“They're in a good run of form,” he said. “We know that they'll be a real handful, and Hammy will have done his work on us. We need to be bang at it to get the result that we want.

“It's hugely important for everyone – for myself, the team, the fans, the club. It's a South Yorkshire derby and it's really important that we put in a performance that gets the energy going in the crowd. We want to create an atmosphere that's really difficult for the opposition.”

Hamshaw said: “We were really disappointed with the results against Barnsley, but I feel that we're in a better place as a team and a squad confidence-wise.

“Look, that doesn't mean that we're going to go there and win. However, I just feel we're better prepared than we have been recently.”