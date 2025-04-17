Rotherham United midfielder Joe Powell. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​JOE Powell acknowledges that he and Matt Hamshaw could be very good for each other.

The midfielder is the man who takes nearly all the corners and free-kicks while the new manager loves nothing more than a good set-piece.

“Yeah, it could be a marriage made in heaven,” the 26-year-old agreed.

Rotherham United's push for League One promotion hasn't materialised this season and that's why former boss Steve Evans lost his job.

Rotherham United midfielder Joe Powell. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Championship football will have to wait for Powell but there's no doubt that, at his best, he has second-tier quality in that cultured left foot of his.

The Millers' set-play outplay output has improved markedly in the last three weeks and the summer signings is giving himself a target of an accuracy rate of 70 per cent.

“I've always said, the deliveries aren't always going to be on the money,” he said. “You might do seven good ones out of 10.

“Sometimes it can be down to the boys in the box to make a bad delivery a good one. I thought Pelly (Mpanzu) did that excellently for our second goal at Northampton Town.

“He burst across the front post at a corner and let the ball go through his legs and it created mayhem in the box.”

Hamshaw's first four matches have brought three victories. Just as important as the results has been the change of mood in the camp.

Rotherham were going nowhere under the old regime but look very much like they could be heading somewhere with the new man at the helm.

“He's come in and been vibrant, Powell said. “All the boys are loving his energy. When things are going negatively results and performance wise, mentally you are going to be in a rut. Hopefully the change has come at the right time and the gaffer can introduce some better things to us.

“We've had some good pointers put in by him. He's put some excitement into us and got smiles on faces. He's regrouped the players and got everyone together. There are still things to work on but everyone knows the individual talent we have in the room. It's about piecing all that together.”

The hard work now being done on set-plays at the club's Roundwood training base has already been reaping its rewards.

The build-up to the first goal in the 2-0 win at Northampton started with a Powell corner while the second strike, which involved Mpanzu's aforementioned contribution, also began with the former West Ham United youngster doing his thing in similar fashion.

Four days later, his free-kick delivery led to a last-gasp winner that was greeted with such fervour it brought back memories of days of old at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The summer signing is high in the division’s assist rankings, with seven, and would love to nudge into double figures during the run-in.

Only five players have more: Wrexham’s Ryan Barnett (nine) and Peterborough United duo Malik Mothersille and Kwame Poku along with Birmingham City’s Alfie May and Blackpool’s Albie Morgan (all eight).

Both the Millers and Powell have found their best form under Hamshaw.

The player has put in a shift all season and went the extra distance – quite literally – in the victory that dented Bolton Wanderers' play-off bid last Tuesday, topping the running charts with a lung-bursting 13 kilometres.

It was his 51st appearance since his switch from Burton Albion and he is the only Miller to have appeared in every match this term.

The loss at Stockport last Saturday made it 52 and he should add two more to that tally over Easter with tomorrow's visit of Mansfield Town and Monday's trip to Wigan Athletic.

He's seeking a strong finish in the four-game run-in and then it's all eyes on the 2025/26 campaign.

“Subconsciously, you can find yourself in a bit of a bad place when things aren't going well,” he said. “Then then change came and it's been a positive one so far. With the boys we have here who we can potentially keep, we can look forward to next season.

“The gaffer seems like a really good guy. He's made it clear that he supports the club. That gives us a little bit more of a push to try to do well for him and the badge.”

For now, Powell’s just happy that there's some serious focus on his speciality. Maybe he can lift his figures to 80 per cent.

“Hopefully I can continue to bring some quality to a set-piece routines and get a few more assists,” he said.

********************

ONE TO WATCH

Will Evans worked on his family's farm in Wales before moving into full-time football with Newport County three years ago. The 27-year-old joined Mansfield Town last summer and has hit the target 12 times in 45 appearances to top the Stags' scoring charts. The goals have dried up lately, though, and he goes into tomorrow' clash on the back of an 11-game dry spell.

FORM GUIDE

Millers: LLWWWL

Mansfield: LWWLLL

After losses to Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient and Huddersfield Town, the Stags had no match last weekend.

PAST MEETINGS

Dec 21 2024, League One: Mansfield 1 Millers 0

Aug 20 2024, Vertu Trophy: Millers 2 Mansfield 0

Jordan Hugill 2

Apr 26 2008, League Two: Mansfield 0 Millers 1

Jamie Yates

Oct 6 2007, League Two: Millers 3 Mansfield 2

Marcus Bean, Marc Newsham, Stephen Brogan

Sep 4 2007, Johnstone's Paint Trophy: Mansfield 0 Millers 1

Ian Sharps

OPPOSITION BOSS

Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool striker Nigel Clough has been a manager for more than 25 years. Now aged 59, his first boss's job was at Burton Albion and he was then in charge at Derby County and Sheffield United before a return to the Pirelli Stadium where he won promotion to the Championship. He has been with Mansfield since 2020 and has led them out of League Two. As a player, he racked up more than 600 appearances.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

David Rock spent five seasons in the National League before making his EFL bow at the start of the 2018/18 season and has refereed in Leagues One and Two ever since. The Hertfordshire official has taken charge of 28 games this term, sending off five players and issuing 118 yellow cards. His last experience of the Millers came at Fratton Park in April 2022 when Paul Warne's side were beaten 3-0 by Portsmouth.

THE ODDS

A Rotherham win is 27/20 and a Mansfield victory 2-1, with a draw offered at 23/10. In 65 games between the clubs since 1932, Rotherham have won 32 times and lost on 18 occasions.