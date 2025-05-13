Rotherham United youngster Ben Hatton. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw can't wait to renew acquaintances with the youngster whose talent he first spotted years ago in Rotherham United's youth ranks.

Teenage attacker Ben Hatton has yet to play senior football under the new boss because of a hamstring injury he'd suffered while out on loan just before the Millers' change of management.

But Hamshaw knows all about the potential of the 19-year-old local boy whose stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium has just been extended, having seen him at close quarters while the forward was making his way through the age groups.

The manager used to coach the club's young players and said: “I really like Ben. I liked him a lot when he was coming through.

“I think we can make him physically stronger, we can work with him in training. He's a kid who I had high hopes for when he was younger. We need to get him back to something like that.”

Hatton damaged his hamstring early into a loan spell at non-league Warrington Town and wasn't available for any of Hamshaw's eight games in charge during the League One run-in.

He had previously made three substitute appearances in the Championship towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign and added four EFL Trophy and an FA Cup outing to his tally this term.

The player, who joined the club when he was nine, has recovered well from his injury and should be ready to take a full part in training when the Millers squad return from their summer break.

He signed his first professional deal in January 2024 and Hamshaw has just exercised Rotherham’s option to extend it by 12 months.

The boss has done the same with another 19-year-old, striker Josh Ayres who made his senior debut in February in the EFL Trophy and has also had loan spells this term at Sheffield FC, Buxton and Emley.

“We'll see how he gets on when he comes back for pre-season,” Hamshaw said.

Meanwhile, three academy players – midfielder Kane Richardson and James Clarke and striker Reece Wilson – have been given their first pro contracts and will move up to the first-team group.

“We have to get back to trying to develop our own and working with our own,” Hamshaw said. “I'm not saying that every player is going to work out, but it's important that we have a look and see where they are.”

Two 16-year-old prospects, centre-halves Harrison Duncan and Lewis Clarke, remain in the Millers academy and are attracting interest from bigger clubs.