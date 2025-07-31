Rotherham United new boy Ar'jany Martha.

ROTHERHAM United have landed a versatile player who was attracting a flood of interest from Championship sides earlier in the year in talented Dutch youngster Ar'jany Martha.

The former Ajax man yesterday joined the Millers on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee and manager Matt Hamshaw couldn't be happier to over the arrival of someone with Eredivisie and Europa League experience.

The 21-year-old yesterday became the ninth summer signing, leaving the club seeking a striker and a centre-half to complete their summer recruitment.

“I think we've signed a really good player,” Hamshaw said. “Ar'jany can play in a number of positions. He's played at right wing-back, left wing-back, he's played up front, he's played as an ‘8’, he's played as a ‘10’.

“He's played for Ajax's first team and he's highly thought of. A lot of clubs in the Championship were linked to him in the last transfer window. It's a really positive signing and one I'm delighted we've got over the line.”

Rotherham have been focusing more of their attention on the foreign market and Martha is the second Dutch player to come through the door at AESSEAL New York Stadium within a week, following the capture of Heerenveen's Denzel Hall.

Both deals were months in the making and are a result of the knowledge and contacts built up abroad by director of football recruitment Rob Scott and his staff.

“Work has been done all through the summer and before that,” Hamshaw said. “These deals are the fruits of our labour.

“It felt at times that we were doing a lot of work for not a lot of reward, but I stayed in regular contact with both players on WhatsApp et cetera.

“I showed them what we're all about, what it is I'm trying to do and how I think they can impact it and improve it.

“Both have been, in terms of wanting to come to the club, really positive, which, as you know, is a big thing for me. I want people who want to be here.”

Hamshaw and Scott are a close team when it comes to recruitment and speak several times a day.

Martha spent last season with Beerschot in Belgium's top league and now wants to prove himself in England. A highlights reel on YouTube showcases the player's ability to beat a man and his eye for a goal.

Hamshaw believes that the new boy could prove to be too good for League One once the Millers have put him through a course of condition.

"He can play,” the boss said. "The positives are, he's good at running with the ball, he can get shots off, he's quite direct and he's technically very good.

“I think there might be a bit of a transitional period as he gets used to English football. He's only 21, he's still quite slight. But I think that, physically, we'll improve him.

“We'll make him bigger, stronger and faster. I think he's already set, technically, to be better than the league, but he'll still massively improve.

“He's a player we've signed on a long-term contract and one we're really looking forward to having here for a long time.”