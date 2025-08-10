Rotherham United summer arrival Marvin Kaleta.

ROTHERHAM United are hoping new boy Marvin Kaleta will make a quickfire recovery from the injury that kept him out of the first away day of their League One campaign.

In echoes of an incident that had already cost the Millers the services of another summer signing, Kian Spence, the wing-back hurt himself while making a block tackle at the club's Roundwood complex last week.

Happily, the issue isn't thought to be serious and the 20-year-old former Wolves flyer could be back in time to face League Two Salford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the 1-0 loss at Stevenage yesterday, manager Matt Hamshaw said: “Hopefully it's not going to be too severe. I'm hoping that he will train on Monday.”

The player, who made his debut as a substitute against Port Vale last Saturday, took a knock to the inside of his knee at the training ground and sat out the trip to the Lamex Stadium.

“Marvin missing today was a little bit precautionary,” Hamshaw said. “I didn't want to take any risks this early in the season. But it's coming to a point where I might have to.”

By that last comment, the boss was referring to the injury misfortune that has left Rotherham without six senior pros.

Kaleta, midfield duo Kian Spence (hamstring tendon) and Josh Benson (ankle) and centre-forward Josh Kayode (knee) were unavailable for the Stevenage game while strikers Sam Nombe and Kion Etete limped out of proceedings in the second half with hamstring and groin problems respectively.

“We're not having much luck,” said Hamshaw. “We're having quite a few contract injuries. Josh got one during the week, as did Marvin. They're not muscle pulls or fatigue injuries.

“It's not good. We don't have the biggest squad as it is so when we lose players it's detrimental to the group.”