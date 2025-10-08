Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

LIAM Kelly is targeting a return to training next week after suffering an injury that has kept him out of contention for Rotherham United's last two matches.

The veteran midfielder damaged his calf to add to his gloom in a season to forget so far for the former Coventry City man.

“He just took a knock,” said assistant boss after last night's 3-2 Vertu Trophy victory over Oldham Athletic. “It was really unfortunate – a collision right at the end of training one day last week.”

Kelly missed the match with the Latics and was also unavailable for the League One 2-2 derby draw with Bradford City five days earlier.

After kicking off the 2025/26 campaign in the side, the 35-year-old has become a peripheral figure under manager Matt Hamshaw in recent weeks

He has made six starts and two substitute appearances and hasn't played since September 20.

Monday is his scheduled date to rejoin his teammates on the grass at the club's Roundwood base so he won’t be in the matchday 18 for Saturday’s trip to Northampton Town.

“It was in and around his calf,” Tonge said. “It did swell up quite badly and quite quickly. We're just taking precautions more than anything. He's back walking and he's fine.”

Meanwhile, the Millers are hoping that the stunning goal scored by Kian Spence against Oldham will kick-start the summer signing's career in South Yorkshire.

The midfielder scored with a strike from outside the penalty area to launch the comeback that saw the home side overcome a 2-0 half-time deficit and triumph 3-0 at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 24-year-old joined Rotherham after rejecting a new deal with his old League Two team but was hit by a pre-season hamstring injury and has played only five times.

Against Athletic, he showed quick feet to set up the opportunity and then found the top corner of the North Stand net.

“That's something he's shown previously at Barrow, hence why he was signed,” Tonge said. “Hopefully he'll take a lot of confidence from it.”