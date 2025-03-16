Jordan Hugill plays for Rotherham United at Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JORDAN Hugill is nursing an injury as Rotherham United prepare for Tuesday night's League One visit of high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.

The striker missed out on a place in the squad for yesterday's 1-1 draw with Exeter City because of a groin issue, manager Steve Evans revealed.

The Millers have their fingers crossed that the 32-year-old will return to training tomorrow and put himself in the frame for the matchday 18 for the clash against the third-placed Chairboys at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“We gave him the weekend off,” Evans said. “He was feeling his groin on Thursday and Friday.

“We tried to give him the opportunity to be fit but the medical staff ruled him out Friday lunch-time. We hope he'll be okay for Tuesday. We need as many fit players as possible.”

Hugill has endured a tough campaign, spending much of his time on the bench and managing only one goal in 24 third-tier appearances.

The frontman, who has a contract running until the end of next season, briefly made the starting line-up last month but lost his shirt after spurning inviting chances in games against Blackpool and Barnsley.

Another centre-forward, Jonson Ckarke-Harris, didn't see any action against Exeter and Evans explained why the summer signing was only on among the substitutes after three successive starts.

“It was just a change,” the boss said. “We thought that Mallik Wilks and Sam Nombe could give them a problem. That worked. We did give them a problem.”

Josh Kayode was sent on in front of Clarke-Harris in the closing stages of a draw that saw Rotherham remain in 14th spot with 10 matches left.

“Late on, we went with big ‘JJ’ because he'd come on in the last three games and been a real handful and presence,” Evans said. “I don't think he was as effective today.”