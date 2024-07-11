Joe Skarz, centre, with fellow first team coaches Gary Mills, left, and Ian Pledger, right.

JOE Skarz's burning desire to be part of Rotherham United's first-team set-up earned him a place on Steve Evans' backroom team, the manager has revealed.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were a number of contenders for the role of fitness and development coach and Skarz was desperate to top the boss's wanted list and be promoted from the youth set-up where he was in charge of the under-18 side.

“His enthusiasm for the job won me over versus what, it has to be said, were four or five really good applicants,” said Evans who wants the former Millers defender to create a pathway for young talent between the junior and senior ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a brilliant addition. His knowledge of the structure below us is essential. One or two of the kids will be involved with us during pre-season and it's on Skarzy's say-so to bring up X, Y or Z for certain games.”

Joe Skarz, centre, with fellow first team coaches Gary Mills, left, and Ian Pledger, right.

Evans described the 34-year-old as “a very young Warne”, in reference to Paul Warne who made the switch from player to fitness coach with Rotherham and was on the staff when the club won two promotions under the manager's first watch at AESSEAL New York Stadium a decade ago.

“Fitness is a key part of Skarzy's game,” the Scot said. “It was when he was a player too.”

Skarz was a left-back under Evans as the Millers rose from League Two to the Championship and was one of the club's most dedicated trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brent Dickinson was responsible last season for the conditioning of Rotherham's players but he left during the second-tier relegation campaign when Leam Richardson was at the helm.

Skarz said: “I've got a real affiliation with the club. The times I had here as a player were the best of my career, under a manager who got the best out of me. I'm delighted to be working under him again. I'll work day and night to help every player.”

He was one of three appointments at the start of the month, with first-team coach Gary Mills and goalkeeping guru Ian Pledger arriving to plug the gaps left by the departures of Dan Green and Scott Brown respectively.

Evans had been impressed in the recent past by the coaching of Mills, a League Two and non-league midfielder in his playing days, when he saw him in operation with Burton Albion at the national football centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old left the Pirelli Stadium to move to the Millers.

“I knew Gary first as a player, then I watched him coach a few times at St George's Park and took some references,” Evans said.

“I spoke to him about the role and he was excited to come. His presentation on what he brings to the group to add to myself, Paul (number two Raynor), Skarzy and ‘Pledg’ was brilliant.

“It was an easy decision. Again, he was full of enthusiasm. He's younger and keeps that youth around the squad that we need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans knew full well what he was getting in Pledger, aged 53, having worked with him for the last several years at Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Gillingham and then Stevenage.

“Ian has been fantastic over that period of time,” the manager said. “He's always improved the keepers.”