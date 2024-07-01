The new Rotherham United coaches, from left, Gary Mills, Joe Skarz and Ian Pledger.

FORMER Wembley hero Joe Skarz was one of three men today appointed to manager Steve Evans' Rotherham United coaching set-up.

The left-back was in the starting 11 under Evans a decade ago when the Millers famously reached the Championship by beating Leyton Orient in a penalty shootout at the national stadium in the 2014 League One Play-off Final.

He had been working with the club's under-18 players before his promotion to fitness and development coach in the first-team ranks.

Evans, back for a second stint in the AESSEAL New York Stadium hot-seat sees the 34-year as an important piece of his jigsaw, along with new first-team coach Gary Mills and goalkeeper coach Ian Pledger.

The boss, who is seeking to guide Rotherham straight back to the second tier next term, will tap into the ex-defender's youth expertise in a bid to bring through more young talent.

“That's why we've introduced Joe - to come up and educate us,” he said.

The Millers intend to enter a small reserve competition next season and Evans added: “That's so first-team staff can watch our under-18 players. We don't often get the chance on a weekend to watch them but we will in midweek in a mini reserve league.

“We'll bring them up to train with us as well. We're putting in place a structure to identify everything that's below us because we want young players up with us.”

In a slight restructure of their operation, Rotherham have brought in a trio of men to replace first-team coach Dan Green and goalkeeper guru Scott Brown who left New York last week.

As with Skarz, Evans has worked in the past with Pledger, aged 53, who was his keeper coach at Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Gillingham and Stevenage.

Mills, 43, has coached at Wrexham, MK Dons, Coventry City and Burton Albion and has left Burton to join the Millers. In his playing days, his clubs included Rushden & Diamonds and Mansfield.