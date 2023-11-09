THE biggest sighs of relief now that Jamie Lindsay has finally been given the all-clear to play again have probably come from Rotherham United's medical team.

Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Scot is delighted his four-month injury absence is over and just as happy are the staff who guided the midfielder through his recovery.

Lindsay is self-confessed poor company when he's out of action and acknowledges what the people treating him have had to endure.

“It has been really tough for me because I hate not being out there,” he said. “If you ask the physios, they’ll probably say that they’re delighted to see me out of their sight!”

The 28-year-old has been sidelined since early July by an achilles issue but was back in the squad for Tuesday night's visit of Ipswich Town.

He had previously had a good fitness record in his four years at AESSEAL New York Stadium and his recent suffering has given him a new regard for being able to pull on a pair of boots.

“It's great to be back on the grass pain-free,” he said. “I’ve had so many days in the gym that it has made me appreciate it even more getting the opportunity to be back out there with the lads.”

Lindsay wasn't always a starter last term after Matt Taylor took the manager's job in October but was back in favour for the run-in during which the Millers sealed their second-tier survival.

Now the player with a brace of League One promotions to his name is looking to help his team climb out the drop zone and complete another safety mission.

“I know how hard it is for us in this division,” he said. “Last season we all put so much into making sure we survived.

“Staying up was probably an even better feeling than the two promotions. There were up and downs but we got there in the end.