The head coach had started the midfielder turned centre-half in all of his 18 matches in charge before yesterday's Championship goalless draw at AESSEAL New York.

However, he left the 25-year-old on the bench for the Terriers clash, citing a change in formation from 3-5-2 to 4-3-1-2 and the need to give him a break from the action as the reasons.

“Haks has played a lot of games,” Richardson told the Advertiser. "He's come in and done extremely well playing out of position. He's just carrying a few little bumps and knocks.

“We changed shape, trying to get more forward-thinking, forward-running players on the pitch. It was a case of giving him a little bit of a breather.”

Odoffin has always featured under the boss as one of three centre-backs. Sean Morrison and Cameron Humphreys were the selections against Town when only two were required as the Millers ended a run of nine successive defeats by keeping a first clean sheet in 15 outings.

The fixture saw the welcome sight of another central defender, Tyler Blackett, among the replacements following a six-month absence caused by hamstring surgery.

Full-back Seb Revan made only his second start since a hip issue and wing-back Cohen Bramall entered the fray as a late substitute after being out since damaging his ankle in January.

All three players are left-footed and Richardson was delighted to add some much-needed balance to his matchday group.

“It's good to have Tyler back,” he said. “He's been out for a very long time. I've not got my hands on him yet, so to speak, and I've been here since mid-December. It's been disappointing

“We've missed him, Seb and Cohen at the same time.”

Another left-sided player, winger Shane Ferguson, was also on the bench but there was very little chance of him ever coming on as he bids to shake off a hernia complication.