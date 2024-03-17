Why Hakeem Odoffin was left out of the Rotherham United side
The head coach had started the midfielder turned centre-half in all of his 18 matches in charge before yesterday's Championship goalless draw at AESSEAL New York.
However, he left the 25-year-old on the bench for the Terriers clash, citing a change in formation from 3-5-2 to 4-3-1-2 and the need to give him a break from the action as the reasons.
“Haks has played a lot of games,” Richardson told the Advertiser. "He's come in and done extremely well playing out of position. He's just carrying a few little bumps and knocks.
“We changed shape, trying to get more forward-thinking, forward-running players on the pitch. It was a case of giving him a little bit of a breather.”
Odoffin has always featured under the boss as one of three centre-backs. Sean Morrison and Cameron Humphreys were the selections against Town when only two were required as the Millers ended a run of nine successive defeats by keeping a first clean sheet in 15 outings.
The fixture saw the welcome sight of another central defender, Tyler Blackett, among the replacements following a six-month absence caused by hamstring surgery.
Full-back Seb Revan made only his second start since a hip issue and wing-back Cohen Bramall entered the fray as a late substitute after being out since damaging his ankle in January.
All three players are left-footed and Richardson was delighted to add some much-needed balance to his matchday group.
“It's good to have Tyler back,” he said. “He's been out for a very long time. I've not got my hands on him yet, so to speak, and I've been here since mid-December. It's been disappointing
“We've missed him, Seb and Cohen at the same time.”
Another left-sided player, winger Shane Ferguson, was also on the bench but there was very little chance of him ever coming on as he bids to shake off a hernia complication.
Rotherham are now without a game until Good Friday, at Preston North End, because of the international break.