The midfielder, who left AESSEAL New York Stadium to join the Teessiders for a fee of more than £1 million in 2021, is set to be sold to Utah-based MLS side Real Salt Lake.

The Millers insisted on a sell-on clause being inserted in the deal that took him to the north east and stand to see their coffers swelled once his switch to the States is finalised.

Thirty-year-old Crooks has 18 months left on his contract at the Riverside Stadium and Boro aren't letting him go cheaply, although the exact figure is likely to remain undisclosed.

The details of Rotherham's sell-on aren't in the public domain but 20 per cent is a standard figure for many clubs when it comes to player sales.

Crooks is keen to experience a new challenge and way of life across the Atlantic Ocean and Middlesbrough have given him their blessing to depart.

Their boss, Michael Carrick, said: “Matt is going to travel over to America in the next day or two to have a medical though and see what comes of it.

“For him and his family, it’s an opportunity that he wanted to explore. It’s almost too big for him to turn down, really.”

Crooks came to New York from Northampton Town in January 2019, with the Championship Millers paying around £200,000 to take him out League Two, and went on to have two and half influential seasons in South Yorkshire.

He has been a regular starter for second-tier Boro who believe they have enough cover in his position to allow him to leave.

If the deal goes through, it will be the second time within seven months Rotherham have benefited from the sale of a former player.