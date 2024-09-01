Cohen Bramall plays for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

COHEN Bramall paid the price for his disappointing midweek Carabao Cup display by losing his place in Rotherham United's League One squad this weekend.

The left-back had been named in every matchday group this season before Huddersfield Town were the visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium yesterday.

However, he wasn't on manager Steve Evans' 18-man team sheet for a Yorkshire derby that saw the Millers fight back from going a goal behind to win 2-1 and record their first third-tier victory of the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was just selection," said the boss when the Advertiser asked if the 28-year-old had missed out through injury.

Cohen Bramall plays for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Bramall had performed poorly last Tuesday evening in the 2-1 cup loss at League Two Fleetwood Town and had been substituted along with two teammates at half-time.

"Cohen wasn't having a good night against a very bright and intelligent player (Carl Johnston)," Evans said at the time.

Bramall was in the team at Exeter City on August 10 opening day but Reece James has since become first-choice left-back role for league games, restricting the former Arsenal youngster to action in the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Evans has revealed how he made a victory call to arms to his team late on against Huddersfield when the score was locked at 1-1.

Town, who had travelled from West Yorkshire in second spot, had led in the 74th minute despite being down to ten men before Rotherham quickly levelled through a Jonson Clarke-Harris penalty.

The Millers went on to win the contest in the 90th minute as Mallik Wilks' left-footed shot found the net in front of the North Stand.

"I said to the players when there was a water break when we equalised: ‘We go to the end, boys. We’ll lose 2-1 maybe, but we try to win. This is Rotherham United at the New York. We try to win.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we were outstanding. That was the Rotherham United way. It was infectious and full of intent. We kept going. I’m so proud of every one of them."

The triumph lifted the Millers into 17th spot after four matches.