RUFC v Watford17.02.2024

The midfielder was aware he was joining a club heading for Championship relegation when he agreed a loan switch from fellow second-tier side Cardiff City until the end of the season.

But his desire for match action after a period out of favour in South Wales was enough to make him jump at the chance to pack his bags and head for AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“It's a little bit difficult but I knew what I was getting into,” said the 26-year-old former Reading man. “For me, it was about going somewhere and playing games.

Rotherham United loan midfielder Andy Rinomhota. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I spoke with the manager and he was very optimistic about the situation. The way he talked about things made me still excited to come in and try to help the team in whatever way I could.

“Unfortunately, the games have been difficult and it hasn't gone as I would have hoped. Eight games left ... we've just got to try to pick up as many points as we can and put in good performances as a team.”

Rinomhota, who has found a rental property in Sheffield, was talking to the Advertiser after last Saturday's goalless draw with ten-man Huddersfield Town had ended a run of nine straight losses.

The Millers have slipped further towards the drop since his arrival and are now 19 points adrift of safety but the Leeds-born player has been one of their best performers and has won the respect of fans for his efforts.

“I think I've gradually built into it,” said the Zimbabwe international who had made only seven appearances this term for his parent club before Rotherham came calling for his services in the final hours of deadline day.

“I hadn't been playing much football so it's been about getting up to speed. Obviously, I'd tried to keep myself fit at Cardiff, but there's nothing like playing games.

“I think I'm just getting fully up to match sharpness now. I felt good out there against Huddersfield. I'm enjoying my time here. I love football and I've missed playing so I'm trying to enjoy any match as much as I can. Training isn't the same as games.”

The point from the derby clash following 5-0 away losses at Coventry City and Norwich City gave the Millers a welcome boost heading into the international break and Rinomhota was a fan of the new shape as boss Leam Richardson shelved the usual 3-5-2 line-up in favour of 4-3-1-2.

“It's something for us to build on,” he said. “It was a different formation against Huddersfield and it worked well for us.

“It was obviously a better performance than the ones in the previous two games. That was the worst we've been so it was good to put that right.”

Rotherham have eight matches left to play and their return to League One could be confirmed as soon as the Easter weekend but Rinomhota is keeping any dark thoughts at bay.

“It's about taking it game by game and not thinking about what comes next or what has already happened,” he said. “It's about putting in positive performances and not thinking about the outside.”

Of course, a win in one of those last eight games after no victories so far in 2024 wouldn't go amiss.