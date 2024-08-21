Rotherham United's Alex MacDonald is sent off against Mansfield Town. Picture: Richard Parkes

SENT-OFF Alex MacDonald is free to continue playing in Rotherham United's League One campaign despite the three-match ban he picked up for a straight red card in midweek.

The summer signing received his marching orders for a tackle on Hiram Boateng in the second half of the Millers' 2-0 win over Mansfield Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday.

However, the suspension is 'competition specific', meaning the 34-year-old misses only matches in that tournament.

Rotherham felt the dismissal, which came in the 70th minute at AESSEAL New York Stadium when they were already two goals in front, was an extremely harsh one.

“Alex wins a 50:50,” said assistant boss Paul Raynor. “The referee, I'm sure, will say it's a high challenge and he follows through.

“We've looked at the video. It looked like a good solid, hard challenge. If the ref deemed it anything more than that, it's only a yellow.

“It's just a strong challenge and definitely not a red for me.”

The news of MacDonald's availability is a boost for Rotherham as they prepare for Saturday's trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

He has been filling in at right-back for the injured Joe Rafferty and the Millers would have had a selection headache had both men been ruled out.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams looked to be in discomfort as he was substituted against the Stags but his issue was only fatigue and he is in the frame for Saturday.