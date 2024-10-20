Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SEAN Raggett is facing a battle to force his way into the first-team frame after finally returning to fitness for Rotherham United.

The centre-half was one of manager Steve Evans' big summer signings and was expected to be a key man for the Millers in League One this season.

However, injuries have hit him since his arrival and he has managed only three outings so far because of two knee problems.

He was left out of the squad for yesterday's visit of Wrexham and watched from the West Stand as Evans kept faith with the regular starters at the heart of the rearguard, Cameron Humphreys and Jamie McCart.

“Sean was close,” Evans said. “He trained on Thursday and Friday. But there are decisions to be made.”

As much as the boss is an admirer of Raggett, his preference for now is to stick with Humphreys and McCart.

He praised the displays of both players against Wrexham, even though McCart's decision not to contest a long ball forward with opposing striker Ollie Palmer led to the 16th-second strike by Paul Mullin that turned out to be the game's only goal.

“If I take out that one lack of a challenge, my centre-backs have done very well,” he said.

The Welsh visitors started with Palmer and Mullin up front and later brought on former Scottish international Steven Fletcher for Palmer.

Scot Evans said: “Cameron and Jamie have dealt with three strikers who I've got total respect for. Fletcher, I've sung his name before, big Palmer has always been a handful and I was close to signing little Mulls a couple of times at other clubs.

“My centre-backs will be pleased, apart from that one decision to back off from someone.”