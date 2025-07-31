Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw has passed up on the chance to sign a number of centre-halves as he waits for the right man to bolster Rotherham United's defence.

The boss has eschewed the quick-fix option as he gears for the opening fixture of his first full season in charge, preferring instead to bide his time in his hunt for someone who can enjoy a period of longevity in the Millers' first team

“I could have brought in a couple of centre-halves who, in the short term, would have done us a job,” he said. “But I want to make decisions that are good for the future of the club in the mid and long term.”

Rotherham have a particular target in mind and are in talks with the young player’s Championship side. They also have more experienced campaigners in their sights.

So far, they have made nine summer signings and this week added young Dutch left wing-back Ar'jany Martha to their squad.

The Millers start the new League One campaign at home to newly-promoted Port Vale at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

The Valiants have in their ranks Cameron Humphreys, the former Rotherham centre-half whose departure earlier in the summer is one of the reasons why Hamshaw is short of numbers at the back.

Hakeem Odoffin also left, Sean Raggett is not quite fit yet after a long-standing knee issue and youngsters Hamish Douglas and Harrison Duncan are sidelined.

The Millers could field a back three this weekend consisting of Joe Rafferty, new boy Lenny Agbaire and Zak Jules.

“It would have been easy to bring somebody in this week to come and play, but I don't want to get stuck with someone I don't really want here,” Hamshaw said.