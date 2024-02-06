g

The Swedish goalkeeper, who has been the Millers' standout player for the last season and a half in the Championship, had admirers in the Premier League, in Europe and elsewhere in the second tier.

But he stuck to his stance from earlier in the campaign and emphasised to the club that he was happy to remain part of the battle to stay up.

“He had no motivation to leave,” Richardson told the Advertiser. “He made that openly clear. He's having a really good year and he's enjoying himself.”

Johansson's contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium runs until the end of next season and he may be the target of bids when the summer window opens.

For now, Richardson is delighted that arguably the best keeper in the division is still in his squad.

“He's really settled and I'm sure he wants to end the season really well,” the head coach said. “Whatever happens after that, who knows? It's a real positive that he's here.”

The boss joked about a novel way in which the Millers made sure no suitors could tempt the 25-year-old Swedish international.

“We confiscated Viktor's phone about three weeks ago,” he grinned. “No-one could text him or ring him.”

Richardson divided his time between New York and Rotherham's Roundwood training complex last Thursday when the club made three late loan signings just before the 11pm deadline, bringing in striker Charlie Wyke, midfielder Andy Rinomhota and wing-back Femi Seriki.