Millwall v RUFC 20.09.2023

The Millers fell behind in the tenth minute of the Championship clash at Elland Road this afternoon as home striker Patrick Bamford diverted a deflected cross into the net with his elbow.

Richardson, whose team remain rooted to the foot of the table, 12 points from safety, approached the officials at half-time to ask about the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Andy said he didn't want to guess,” the head coach said. “Listen, he's a good ref. He needs help from his assistants.”

Rotherham were already facing a daunting challenge against promotion contenders unbeaten in 2024 before Madley made his mistake and handed the home side the initiative.

Two more goals in the second half, from man of the match Crysencio Summerville, wrapped up a comprehensive victory for a third-placed Leeds team who outclassed the visitors.

“You're always going to refer to the first goal,” Richardson said. “It's a blatant handball. It's a tough place to come to anyway and if you get decisions like that going against you then you're up against it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It should have been an easy decision for the referee to disallow it. Being 1-0 up allowed Leeds to play with more freedom.

“I thought we started the match terrifically well. We took the game to them. But then a big decision went against us and it was an uphill challenge from there.”

Later, footage emerged of Bamford celebrating in front of the Leeds fans with an elbow gesture.

“Patrick's admitted after the event that the ball has hit his arm,” Richardson said. “You expect those decisions to go with you when it's as clear as that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Has it cost us a result? It's played a large part towards doing so.”