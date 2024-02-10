What the referee told Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson about the 'handball' goal at Leeds United
The Millers fell behind in the tenth minute of the Championship clash at Elland Road this afternoon as home striker Patrick Bamford diverted a deflected cross into the net with his elbow.
Richardson, whose team remain rooted to the foot of the table, 12 points from safety, approached the officials at half-time to ask about the incident.
“Andy said he didn't want to guess,” the head coach said. “Listen, he's a good ref. He needs help from his assistants.”
Rotherham were already facing a daunting challenge against promotion contenders unbeaten in 2024 before Madley made his mistake and handed the home side the initiative.
Two more goals in the second half, from man of the match Crysencio Summerville, wrapped up a comprehensive victory for a third-placed Leeds team who outclassed the visitors.
“You're always going to refer to the first goal,” Richardson said. “It's a blatant handball. It's a tough place to come to anyway and if you get decisions like that going against you then you're up against it.
“It should have been an easy decision for the referee to disallow it. Being 1-0 up allowed Leeds to play with more freedom.
“I thought we started the match terrifically well. We took the game to them. But then a big decision went against us and it was an uphill challenge from there.”
Later, footage emerged of Bamford celebrating in front of the Leeds fans with an elbow gesture.
“Patrick's admitted after the event that the ball has hit his arm,” Richardson said. “You expect those decisions to go with you when it's as clear as that.
“Has it cost us a result? It's played a large part towards doing so.”
The game marked the return of Cameron Humphreys after a four-month injury absence as the centre-half replaced Sean Morrison late on.