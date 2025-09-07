The Exeter City game ends prematurely for Rotherham United's Kion Etete. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United may be forced into a formation switch if the injury suffered by Kion Etete this weekend turns out to be serious enough to keep the loan centre-forward out of the side.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers were already low on options up front before yesterday's 1-0 League One home triumph over Exeter City because record signing Sam Nombe and Martin Sherif are in the treatment.

Manager Matt Hamshaw has played with a two-pronged forward line in every game this season but is considering a different approach after Etete limped off in the 22nd minute against the Grecians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss will seek to remain positive in attack at New York but could go down the route of a sole frontman at AFC Wimbledon next Saturday.

“We think about everything all the time,” he said. “At home, we've been playing well and results have been good so I don't see a need to change things there.

“Whether we look to do something different in away games, that's all dependent on the personnel we've got.”

If Etete is ruled out, the manager's choices are restricted to Jordan Hugill, Josh Kayode, who played his first minutes of the season as a substitute against Exeter, and Ciaran McGuckin who didn't make yesterday's matchday 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scorer Denzel Hall also had to go off early as the Millers' injury issues continue to mount.

Hamshaw didn't know the exact nature of the Dutchman's and Etete's problems when he emerged from the dressing room media duties but was expecting an update from the club's medical team today.

Speaking minutes after the final whistle, he said: “We'll get a look tomorrow and then I should have more news.”

Nombe is set to be out until November while Sherif is due back by the end of this month. Both players have hamstring complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the manager has challenged another player who has had a hamstring injury to stake a claim for a first-team place following his return to fitness.

Midfield prospect Hamish Douglas was sidelined early in pre-season but is now available for selection.

Hamshaw gave the 20-year-old two league outings off the bench late last season and said: “The ball is in his court. I want to pick the players who are training well. If Hamish does well enough in training, he'll get an opportunity.”

First-year pro James Clarke, has joined Brighouse Town on a month-long loan where he will link up with Rotherham teammate Kane Richardson who is also having a temporary spell with the Northern Premier League East Division side.