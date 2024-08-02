Rotherham United loan striker Esapa Osong in action at Stamford. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I'M quick, strong, a good dribbler, a good ball-striker and I love to score goals.”

If new boy Esapa Osong is everything he says he is then Rotherham United have got a real player on their hands for their forthcoming League One campaign.

Manager Steve Evans rates the young striker so highly he was prepared to give up one of his days on the recent boot camp in Scotland to take a train back south of the border and convince the player to move to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Rotherham really pushed for me so that made me feel really welcome,” Osong said. “It happened pretty quickly.

“I met with the gaffer. One second I was told by my club that the deal might happen and the next day I was told it was done.”

The 19-year-old prospect has joined the Millers on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest and he's come to play.

“The most important thing is getting minutes,” he said. “The gaffer says that will happen if I work hard, put myself about and show what he's already seen in me.

“He was straightforward with me, which I like. He says that he sees me stretching a game. I'm very grateful to him for giving me an opportunity.”

The youngster has been a regular scorer at youth level for Forest and is confident he's ready to step up into senior football.

He was given a brief substitute's outing in Forest's 2-0 League Cup semi-final second-leg loss at Manchester United in February 2023 and was scorer for the under-21 side in a 2-1 defeat at Harrogate Town last September in the EFL Trophy.

Evans says he's watched private matches where the powerful attacker has Championship-standard centre-halves the runaround.

Osong said: “This is a big move for me, my first chance of regular first-team football and my first taste of being regularly in a first-team environment.

“I feel I need that now to continue my development. I'm really excited to get going. I believe in myself. I need a platform to show what I can do.”

He looked raw but promising in his first outing, at Stamford on July 19 only a day after meeting his new teammates for the first time.

He moved well and demonstrated an impressive turn of pace while his persistence contributed to a couple of goals in a 4-2 win.

Substitute appearances against Sheffield United and Grimsby Town have since followed.

He's determined to make his mark but has stopped short of setting himself a goal target.

“I take things as they come,” he said. “I feel like my ability will show through.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham’s game at Barnsley has moved from Saturday November 9 to Monday November 11 and Sunday December 29’s home clash with Stockport will now kick off at 12.30pm. Both matches will be on Sky TV.