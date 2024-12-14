Goal joy for Rotherham United's Andre Green against Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ADMIRING manager Steve Evans labelled Andre Green “a game-changer” after the attacker's man-of-the-match display in Rotherham's 3-0 triumph over Northampton Town this afternoon.

The 26-year-old was making his first league start after a 14-month injury ordeal and scored and provided an assist as the Millers made it three wins in their last three matches.

Green was expecting to be on the bench at AESSEAL New York Stadium but was thrust straight into the action against the Cobblers by Evans

“He has got himself really fit and really bright,” the boss said. “He was surprised when I told him he was going to be in the starting 11.

“He has quality and absolute class. “He is a game-changer for us, a massive player. He is unlucky not to have set up three or four more goals today.”

Victory lifted Rotherham to 17th spot in League One and there are signs they are stirring into life now that they have most of their key men out of the treatment room.

They cruised to their latest triumph through two first-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Green's 49th-minute close-range contribution. Green created Clarke-Harris's second with a quality delivery from the right flank.

“It is amazing what happens when we get our big players out on the pitch and have time on the training ground,” Evans said.

Rotherham head into the busy festive period in buoyant mood after delivering their best display of the season following a troubled start to their 2024/25 campaign.

Evans had praise for all of his squad, sayin: “To a man, they were outstanding. That’s the benchmark now.”

The Millers could have won by a greater margin as they leapfrogged opposition who had beaten Peterborough United in their previous outing.

“It was a case of after the Lord Mayor’s show, I think,” said Northampton's interim manager, Ian Sampson.

“I did not think we had the energy we had on Monday, but that is no excuse. Rotherham were better than us.

“You know what to expect. You do your best to compete against them, but we did not win enough first or second balls.”