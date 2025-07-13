Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United fans will see the very best of Cameron Dawson next season, reckons manager Matt Hamshaw.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkeeper endured an up-and-down first year at AESSEAL New York Stadium following his move across the Parkway after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, finding himself in and out of the League One starting line-up.

Hamshaw expects the shot-stopper, who was brought in by previous boss Steve Evans, to realise his full potential and the new manager's optimism is down to the presence of one man in particular ... keeper coach Andy Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington is the man who developed the talents of club legend Viktor Johansson in his first spell at the club and is now back as part of a revamped backroom staff.

“Andy is amazing with the goalkeepers,” Hamshaw said. “Viktor was a fans' favourite. Andy worked with him every day and made him what he is. Viktor will tell you the same.

“Cam will be miles better working under him.”

Johansson, now with Stoke City, went from being an unknown to arguably the best number one in the Championship under Warrington's tutelage and later went on to establish himself in the Swedish national side.

Dawson, who turned 30 earlier this month, made 21 appearances in all competitions last term and played in the first five of Hamshaw's eight matches in charge before a leg wound suffered in a 3-3 Good Friday draw with Mansfield Town ruled him out of the final three three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had made a full recovery and is expected to start the forthcoming season as first-choice keeper, with new boy Ted Cann - signed on Warrington's recommendation - as back-up.

“I trust Andy implicitly on the keepers he brings in,” Hamshaw said. “We've brought in Ted from West Brom and he will be amazing, just as Cam will be.”

Warrington, aged 49, is a former Rotherham keeper who played well over 200 times for the club and he and Hamshaw were coaching colleagues at New York during the Paul Warne managerial era and then worked together at Derby County.

He has formed an all-new Millers coaching team with two more ex-players, Dale Tonge and Richard Wood.

When asked why he'd chosen that trio for key roles, local boy Hamshaw said: “It's not hard to work out, is it? They're all Rotherham United. That was a big thing for me.”