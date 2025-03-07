Ollie Rathbone during his Rotherham United playing days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans has revealed what he told Wrexham counterpart Phil Parkinson when Ollie Rathbone left the Millers to move to North Wales.

The midfielder has been in top form for his new employers and comes up against his former club in a League One clash at the Racecourse Ground tomorrow.

Rotherham sold him on the eve of opening day after he'd intimated that he wanted a fresh challenge after three years in South Yorkshire.

Evans said: "I said to Phil when the deal was over the line: 'You have got yourself one hell of a player. He will add significantly to what you've got.'

"Wrexham were already good, Ollie has made them better. I'm looking forward to giving him a hug. He's a great kid."

The third-placed home side are going for promotion and have lost only once in their previous 10 matches while the Millers, who have taken six points from the their last two games, are seeking another win to lift them above their present 14th spot.

"It's an opportunity for us to go into that top half of the table," Evans said. "Let's go to Wrexham and get a really positive result."

********************

ONE TO WATCH

Jack Marriott is back in action for Wrexham after suffering a broken leg. This term, the striker, who joined the Welsh club in the 2024 January transfer, has hit the target five times in 22 appearances. The much-travelled 30-year-old's previous clubs include Luton Town, Peterborough United, Derby County and Fleetwood Town and he has 131 career goals to his name.

FORM GUIDE

Wrexham: WLWDDW

Millers: LDLLWW

Wrexham drew 0-0 at home to Bolton Wanderers last Saturday and then won 1-0 at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

PAST OUTINGS

Oct 19 2024, League One: Millers 0 Wrexham 1

Dec 22 2007, League Two: Millers 3 Wrexham 0

Derek Holmes 2, Marc Newsham

Sep 15 2007, League Two: Wrexham 0 Millers 1

Chris O'Grady

Feb 20 2001, old Division Two: Millers 2 Wrexham 0

Alan Lee, Brian Wilsterman

Nov 18 2000, FA Cup: Wrexham 0 Millers 1

Lee

OPPOSITION BOSS

Former Reading midfielder Phil Parkinson has been a manager for more than 20 years and took charge of Wrexham in July 2021 when he replaced Dean Keates. He has led them out of the National League and up to League One and they are among the third tier's pace-setters. Now aged 57, he has won other promotions as a boss in the past with Colchester United, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Jeremy Simpson started out in the North Lancashire and West Lancashire Football Leagues before making the EFL list in 2012. He has refereed well over 300 games in the Championship and Leagues One and Two in the last 13 seasons. He last took charge of a Millers match in September 2023 when Matt Taylor's side lost 2-0 at Huddersfield in the second tier. This term, his eight games have seen him issue 29 yellow cards and two reds.

THE ODDS

Rotherham are 4/1 to win while a home triumph is 8/11. A draw is 5/2. There have been 76 contests between the clubs since 1923, with 25 wins for the Millers and 35 for Wrexham.