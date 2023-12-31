​​HEAD coach Leam Richardson has spoken about the possibility of goalkeeper Viktor Johansson being sold by Rotherham United in the January transfer window.

The boss is desperate for the shot-stopper rated by many as the best in the to remain at AESSEAL New York Stadium but admits the Swedish international could depart if any bidding reached a figure too good to turn down.

“Every player is available for a certain price no matter who they play for, whether it's Manchester City, Manchester United or Rotherham United,” Richardson said.

Johansson signed a new deal a year ago and is tied to Rotherham until the end of the season. The likelihood is that it would take a multi-million-pound offer for the club to consider letting him go.

His form has been so good that he has been attracting interest from the Premier League and clubs in Europe. Sheffield United are believed to be among his admirers.

The Swede was a key man in last season's successful second-tier survival mission and has maintained his level of displays this term, even though the Millers find themselves at the foot of the table.

“Absolutely, I'd rather he stayed,” said Richardson. “It's not just his performances, he's also an absolutely fantastic person. However his career goes and flourishes, I'll be right behind it.”