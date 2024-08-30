Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture Jim Brailsford

OPPOSITION boss Michael Duff is tipping manager Steve Evans to lead Rotherham United up the League One table following their surprise poor start to the season.

After three matches, the Millers have only one point and are seeking their first third-tier win when Huddersfield Town travel to AESSEAL New York Stadium today for a 12.30pm Yorkshire derby.

Despite having more goal attempts than any other team in the division, Rotherham find themselves in the drop zone in the early standings. However, they won't be in that lowly position for long, reckons Town chief Duff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you look at the data, they should have scored two, three or four times in the last two of their three games,” he said. “It’s only a matter of time before they start picking up points. They won’t stay in the bottom half of the table, for sure.”

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture Jim Brailsford

Rotherham have had 52 goal attempts in total, with 20 of them coming in a goalless home draw with Bristol Rovers a fortnight ago and 19 in a 2-0 loss at Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

Duff's own side have won all three of their league outings but the Terriers manager is expecting a tough test at New York this afternoon in a showdown between two clubs who were relegated from the Championship last term.

“It's fair to say that Rotherham should have won the last two matches in terms of stats,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are always really competitive in this league, Steve Evans is a competitive bloke and it’s a Yorkshire derby between two good teams who want to bounce back and who have made some good signings, so it all ties into it being a really tight, competitive game.

“Steve Evans is a good, experienced manager and he won’t be panicking. He will have picked the bones out of the games they have played in.

“Against Bristol Rovers in their last home game, they created an unbelievable amount of chances and the Rovers goalkeeper made some ‘wordies’ and they hit the woodwork. They did everything they could do to score other than score, if that makes any sense.”

Town are looking to bounce back for a midweek Carabao Cup exit at League Two Walsall where they led 2-0 before losing 3-2.

“We know what’s coming on Saturday,” Duff said. “Physically, we will have to be better than we were the other night and be better with the ball as well.”