Rotherham United go in front against Exeter City through Denzel Hall's goal. Picture: Jim Brailsford

OPPOSITION boss Gary Caldwell described AESSEAL New York Stadium as “dead” after watching his side fall to defeat at the hands of Rotherham United this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grecians manager wasn't happy with his side's display as the Millers deservedly won the League One clash 1-0 and said his team contributed to what he felt was a flat atmosphere in S60.

Rotherham, who moved up to 17th spot, triumphed through a first-half Denzel Hall strike and could have won more convincingly against opposition who ended the day in 13th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caldwell criticised his players, saying: “I didn’t think we were good enough and I thought it was a poor game overall, to be honest.

“I don’t think Rotherham did much to put us under pressure but we weren’t brave enough in possession and it took us far too long to get going.

“We came to a stadium that was dead but we added loads of fuel by the way we played. We have to play with more personality because last week we were outstanding.”

Exeter were 3-0 home winners eight days ago against Peterborough United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the Millers were the far more threatening of the two sides, fashioning 14 goal attempts compared to their opponents' five.

Hall, Joe Powell, Kion Etete, Jordan Hugill, new boy Thomas Holmes – who enjoyed a superb debut – Zak Jules and Josh Kayode could have all added to the margin of victory before the visitors had a stoppage-time Josh Magennis 'goal' ruled out for offside.

Caldwell added: “For some reason, we were a bit tentative. We have to find a solution to that. We have been excellent in some games so we know players can get to that level.

“We started to play better in the second half but it was too little, too late.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kayode came on soon after the interval, followed late on by summer signing Kian Spence. Both were playing for the first time this season after recovering from knee and hamstring-tendon injuries respectively.

“It was good to get to them on pitch,” Millers manager Matt Hamshaw said. “I felt for Josh a little bit, to be honest. He was blowing and running around like a mad man!”