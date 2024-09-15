What Paul Raynor had to say about Jonson Clarke-Harris after the Rotherham United hitman's strike against Burton Albion
The striker missed several weeks of Rotherham United's pre-season programme because of a calf issue and has gradually been gaining fitness.
He scored from open play for the first time this term in yesterday's 2-2 League One draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium with Burton Albion to add to the penalty he converted a fortnight earlier in the 2-1 home win over Huddersfield Town.
“It's coming,” said assistant manager Paul Raynor after the Brewers clash. “The goal will do him the world of good and he'll get better and better. We know that if we create chances Jonno's going to put them away.
"To miss a big chunk of pre-season wasn't ideal for him. He's a big, strong boy and he needs that sharpness.
“He did look a lot sharper today. That's through training. It's been a really good week for the guys.”
The hitman, twice a winner of the third tier's Golden Boot with Peterborough United, moved to the Millers in May as the first of 14 signings in manager Steve Evans' squad rebuild.
Rotherham have had no problem in creating scoring opportunities but their failure to convert enough of them has left them in 17th spot, with a victory, three draws and two losses from their opening six league matches.
“We need to do a bit of work on the final third so we can kill teams off,” Raynor said.
Clarke-Harris's strike saw Rotherham level against Burton and they then went ahead through centre-half Cameron Humphreys who bagged the first goal of his career when he fired into the roof of the net following a Joe Powell corner.
Raynor wants to see more threat at set-pieces from the Millers whose next fixture sees them take on big-spending Birmingham City at New York.
“We need to be better on them,” he said. “They're something that, over the years, we've always been really strong on.
“Deliveries need to be better and first contacts in the box need to be better. That's something we'll continue to work on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.