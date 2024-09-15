Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates after scoring against Burton Albion. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JONSON Clarke-Harris is being tipped to hit the goal trail as the training-ground work he's putting in after an injury-hit summer begins to pay off.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker missed several weeks of Rotherham United's pre-season programme because of a calf issue and has gradually been gaining fitness.

He scored from open play for the first time this term in yesterday's 2-2 League One draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium with Burton Albion to add to the penalty he converted a fortnight earlier in the 2-1 home win over Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's coming,” said assistant manager Paul Raynor after the Brewers clash. “The goal will do him the world of good and he'll get better and better. We know that if we create chances Jonno's going to put them away.

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates after scoring against Burton Albion. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"To miss a big chunk of pre-season wasn't ideal for him. He's a big, strong boy and he needs that sharpness.

“He did look a lot sharper today. That's through training. It's been a really good week for the guys.”

The hitman, twice a winner of the third tier's Golden Boot with Peterborough United, moved to the Millers in May as the first of 14 signings in manager Steve Evans' squad rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham have had no problem in creating scoring opportunities but their failure to convert enough of them has left them in 17th spot, with a victory, three draws and two losses from their opening six league matches.

“We need to do a bit of work on the final third so we can kill teams off,” Raynor said.

Clarke-Harris's strike saw Rotherham level against Burton and they then went ahead through centre-half Cameron Humphreys who bagged the first goal of his career when he fired into the roof of the net following a Joe Powell corner.

Raynor wants to see more threat at set-pieces from the Millers whose next fixture sees them take on big-spending Birmingham City at New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to be better on them,” he said. “They're something that, over the years, we've always been really strong on.

“Deliveries need to be better and first contacts in the box need to be better. That's something we'll continue to work on.”