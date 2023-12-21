WAYNE Carlisle's experience as interim manager of Rotherham United has given him the appetite to take on the top role at another club in the future.

g

The 44-year-old had been number two to Matt Taylor for five years, at Exeter City and then the Millers, before stepping into the caretaker role at AESSEAL New York Stadium for a month after Taylor's November 13 sacking.

Carlisle himself left the bottom-placed Championship club earlier this week following the appointment of Leam Richardson to the hot-seat and is now awaiting his next job opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking before his departure, he said: "I've learned a lot about leading a group. I've learned a lot about myself, standing in front of people and sometimes giving pats on the back and sometimes having to get stuck into a few.

Wayne Carlisle during his time as Rotherham United caretaker chief. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"It's been a really steep learning curve, one I've thoroughly enjoyed. Hopefully, some time in the future I might get to do the manager's job again somewhere.

"You can go on any course, but the only way to get any real learning is to actually do the job. I am fortunate to have had that experience."

Carlisle hasn't ruled out a reunion with Taylor who is now at the helm of League One Bristol Rovers, although he revealed there had been little contact between the pair since his old boss's New York exit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"No, we haven't spoken recently," he said during his final week in charge of Rotherham. "I think it's unfair for me to speak to him or for Matt to try to speak to me.

"He's got a job to do, I've got a job to do. We both respect the fact that we have to be professional within those jobs.

"We have got a friendship but, professionally, we respect we've both got different positions and we have to stick to those.

"With regards to joining him, I don't know. If things line up, they line up. If they don't, then they don't. I suppose that's football, isn't it?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the moment, the first-team coach at Rovers is Kevin Bond who was brought in on a part-time basis earlier this season after previous boss Joey Barton was fired and before Taylor moved to the Memorial Stadium.

Carlisle used a group of trusted senior players to help him during his time as stand-in chief in South Yorkshire.

Again speaking towards the end of his spell, he said: "We have got proper people at the club - Sean Morrison, Lee Peltier, Jordan Hugill and Grant Hall, Sam Clucas.

"I am a big believer in players’ ownership and autonomy and letting those guys manage things to a certain degree in regards to the dressing room. They had done that very, very well for me, which has made my life a lot easier in that sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I like believing and trusting people and that’s how I've gone about it. I know football and understand coaching and training and tactics. That’s actually the easy part. The hardest part is dealing with people and making sure they have smiles on their faces."

Meanwhile, he reserved praise for Millers followers and the support they showed him as he was holding the fort for a period of five matches.

"I really appreciate it," he said. "I'm a working-class lad and I know the fans want to see graft on the pitch; they want to see people roll up their sleeves and get stuck in.