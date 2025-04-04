What Matt Hamshaw is planning before kick-off to let Rotherham United fans know how much he cares
The 43-year-old will be in charge of his first home match after agreeing to take the job last week following the dismissal of Steve Evans.
He was born and raised in the town so the League One clash at Blackpool will be a huge occasion for him.
"I'll obviously come out for two minutes and give the fans a clap,” he said. “Their support means everything to me, it genuinely does.”
Hamshaw, who won three third-tier promotions under Paul Warne with Rotherham before spending more than two years at Derby County, knows that thousands of followers have been staying away in protest at Evans' reign.
He is hoping his arrival will see them return in their droves four days after he kicked off his managerial career with a 2-0 win at Northampton Town.
“I can't stress enough to the fans, please come back, please support the club, please get behind the lads,” he said.
The boss is from a Millers-supporting clan, many of whom will be at the game against the Seasiders who have turned around their season under veteran manager Steve Bruce.
“There'll be huge pride in the Hamshaw family this weekend, but it isn't about me, it's about the players,” he said.
“I can guarantee hard work, desire and commitment. We need to get back to the days when New York was rocking because when it is, it is some place to play in.”
Rotherham are in 15th spot and are seeking to finish the campaign well in their seven remaining fixtures.
Blackpool are one of the division's form teams and have climbed to within three points of a play-off place, having lost only twice in 2025.
“They're a really good team, they're well organised,” Hamshaw said. “They've got good experience, good athleticism and players who know their roles
“Steve is an unbelievable manager, as his career would suggest. It's a bit ‘master versus the apprentice’.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.