Rotherham United's new goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson.

NEW boy Cameron Dawson says he's ready to hit the ground running with Rotherham United.

Which is a good thing, seeing as running is something he'll be doing plenty of in his first few days as a Miller.

People might think goalkeepers are spared some of the rigours of pre-season training when players return following their break.

But that's not the case and the 28-year-old will be working up a sweat as he meets up with his Rotherham teammates this week after becoming manager Steve Evans' tenth recruit of the summer.

Dawson, who has just left boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday, said: “I've had a couple of holidays with the family and now I'm champing at the bit to get going.

“It's a bit of a myth that keepers get it easy in pre-season. The gaffer has already mentioned to me that I'll be partaking in a bit of running and stuff.

“That's not a problem. I'll get involved with the boys and get some hard work in.”

Sheffielder Dawson found himself in and out of the Owls side during his seven years as a first-team contender. In total, he made 129 appearances for them, including 20 last term as they secured their Championship survival.

He's dropped down to League One in the hope of helping Rotherham make an instant return to the second tier.

“I feel brilliant,” he said. “I feel in a really good place to hit the ground running. I feel like my best years are still very much ahead of me.”

The deal, announced on Monday, was wrapped up speedily, with the Millers making their move as the shot-stopper was weighing up interest from other teams.

“I'm absolutely delighted to become a Rotherham player,” he said. I've been watching from afar this summer as the club have been making some brilliant signings.

“The manager was keen to get it done quickly and I was too, having been away from the game for a few weeks. I'm ready to get back diving around again.”

Dawson has appeared in South Yorkshire derbies against the Millers and arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium on a two-year contract in the hope of helping Evans' men make an instant return to the second tier.

“I've played at New York and have always enjoyed it, it's a fantastic stadium,” he said. “My aim is to have a really successful time with the club.

“The people of Rotherham always come out and support this club. As a player signing for a new team, you always look for that. They're a passionate bunch here.

“It's important that, as players, we repay that by putting plenty of sweat on the shirt and giving our all.