Rotherham United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

D-DAY is upon Jonson Clarke-Harris in his mission to make a quickfire return from injury and become Rotherham United's derby hero tomorrow night.

The striker has missed the last four matches with a hamstring injury but is fancying himself to bag a League One winner for the Millers at South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Manager Steve Evans had initially stated that the 30-year-old needed to be back in full training by Tuesday to be considered for selection but has extended the deadline to today.

Speaking to the Advertiser on Wednesday, the boss said: “Jonson's involvement will be determined by whether we can get him with the main group tomorrow.

“He's been in every day, including weekends, and he has a determination to feature at Oakwell. If he's at 85 per cent plus, he'll be in the squad for sure because he's a match-winner.”

Clarke-Harris has been sidelined after suffering a partial hamstring tear in the act of scoring against former club Peterborough United on October 12.

He has been out on the grass working out under the supervision of the club's medical team since last week and has a starring role as a substitute in his thoughts when the Millers make the short trip up the M1.

“He was having a bit of banter in the gym with the boys,” Evans said. “He was saying that a winner off the bench was made for him!”

After the clash with the Tykes, Rotherham have a two-week break in their third-tier programme and Evans won't take any risks with his centre-forward's fitness.

“It's one game before a further fortnight of rehab to get him 100 per cent,” the boss said. “We'll just see what level he's at tomorrow. He needs to train fully. I've had that chat with him this morning.

“What I don't want him to do is push too hard and put himself back six to eight weeks.

“He's an experienced player and recovers well from these types of things. A lot of it will be down to what he tells us.

“What you always get from him is honesty. He'll be with the medical staff today and hopefully with us tomorrow. I saw him running full pelt yesterday.”

Assistant boss Paul Raynor will have to watch from the stands at Oakwell after being given a two-match touchline ban by the FA for an incident during the home game with Wrexham last month.

He had contested a charge of behaving in an improper manner and/or using insulting words towards a match official in the changing-room area at AESSEAL New York Stadium but was found guilty.

As well as serving a suspension, he must also pay a fine of £900.