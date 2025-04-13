What happened to trialist Harry Kite after he left Rotherham United

By Paul Davis
Published 13th Apr 2025, 19:36 BST
Harry Kite during his Rotherham United trial. Picture: Jim Brailsford
A FORMER Rotherham United trialist has finally found a new home, eight months on from missing out on a career at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Harry Kite made three pre-season appearances for the Millers last July in a bid to secure a contract after rejecting the offer of new terms at fellow League One side Exeter City.

The midfield man scored twice in his opening match but then-manager Steve Evans decided against giving him a deal and he moved on and unsuccessfully tried out at other EFL clubs.

He has just returned to the game with National League Yeovil Town where he has become a teammate of Rotherham loanee Ciaran McGuckin.

The Devon-born player ended the summer still as a free agent and his chances of finding a new side were hit when he suffered a serious hamstring in October while keeping himself fit.

He had to have an operation and was then allowed by Exeter to complete his rehabilitation with them.

Kite said at the time: “I was training locally while speaking to a couple of teams and hoping to get something sorted in the not-too-distant future.

“I just backheeled the ball and as soon as I’d done it I felt my hamstring tighten up. Originally, I didn’t think it was anything too serious but then, within five minutes or so, I was walking with a bit of a wobble.

“I knew then it was going to be possibly a little bit more serious than I originally feared and I ended up getting a diagnosis on it. I saw a specialist and he recommended surgery.”

The 24-year-old linked up with Yeovil late last month on a deal until the end of the season and has since made two substitute appearances and one start.

Kite played 94 times for Exeter, where he came through the youth ranks, before trying his luck with the Millers.

He hit a double in the 4-2 victory at Stamford – the game in which Jack Holmes first came to Rotherham's attention – and went on to play in triumphs over Alfreton Town and Grimsby Town.

He had been training with Yeovil for a fortnight before they made him part of their squad.

