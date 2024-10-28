Giosue Bellagambi plays for Rotherham United against Doncaster Rovers in the summer. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​THE goalkeeper who was on trial with Rotherham United during the summer has found a new home in the National League.

Giosue Bellagambi had two outings as a substitute for the Millers – gainst Sheffield Wednesday in a private friendly and Doncaster Rovers in Richard Wood's testimonial match – and trained with them for a while.

However, a League One contract wasn't forthcoming and he has now joined Barnet who are among the pace-setters in the fifth tier of English football as they seek a return to the EFL.

The 22-year-old had been searching for a club after parting company with Huddersfield Town where had been for four years without making a senior breakthrough.

Rotherham boss Steve Evans said that the Croydon-born Uganda international was offered terms at AESSEAL New York Stadium but rejected them.

Barnet goalkeeper coach Craig Holloway said, “Gisoue has great power and agility. He's a kid who wants to learn and is technically sound.

“He has a real appetite to improve and has been training with us for some weeks now. He fits into the group nicely.”

Bellagambi has been on the bench for the last three matches but has yet to make his debut.

Meanwhile, another pre-season Millers trialist, Harry Kite, is still seeking a new club.

The attacking midfielder turned down a new deal at Exeter City last term to try his luck elsewhere and spent more than a fortnight with Evans' men, playing in games against Stamford, Alfreton Town and Grimsby Town.