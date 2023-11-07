What boss Matt Taylor expects from Rotherham United fans as Freddie Ladapo faces his old club tonight
The striker left under a cloud after three seasons in S60, having handed in a transfer request and becoming a peripheral figure towards the end of the 2021/22 League One promotion campaign.
He comes back to S60 this evening with Ipswich Town and Rotherham boss Matt Taylor is expecting supporters to go easy on the 30-year-old who is likely to begin the game on the bench.
"I didn't work with him so I can't comment on what he was like around the place here," the manager said. "I'd like to think our fans generally give our ex players a good enough reception.
"I know there's always a difference with players who go to Sheffield Wednesday but I think that, generally, our fans are pretty understanding that football is sometimes a business and players sometimes move on."
Another former Miller, Michael Smith, scored twice against his old club for Wednesday in the South Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough nine days ago after being the target of abuse from the away end.
Ladapo had a good scoring record in South Yorkshire and has continued that with Tractor Boys whom he helped to promotion to the second tier last term by hitting the target 21 times.
However, the centre-forward has found himself down the pecking order up front this season as Ipswich have climbed into second spot and most of his nine league outings have come as a substitute.
"I don't know Freddie," Taylor said. "I have watched him and admired him for a lot of time. He has got an incredible skill set and, physically, he looks outstanding. There's a serious player there. He is probably frustrated not to be getting regular game-time.
"That shows you the strength Ipswich have got at the top end of the pitch. They have got some strong options. You can pick the name of anyone from almost a dozen players in attacking positions. That's an incredible thing to have."
Rotherham are in 22nd spot and in desperate need of a result as they look to close a five-point gap between them and safety.
Their New York form has been decent and they will need to be at their absolute best against opponents who have yet to lose on their travels.
"We're playing against one of the best teams in the league," Taylor said. "They are so strong and have been consistent throughout the course of the season. We have to respect that but still back our way of playing at home.
"Our home performances continue to be our solid platform to survive on and we need to keep that going.
"There's a lot to admire about what Ipswich have done so far this season, but we've got to back ourselves on our home patch and try to throw them off their attacking rhythm."