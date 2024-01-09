"We're not going" ... Rotherham United supporters' fury over Leeds United ticket cost
Tickets details were revealed today and it will cost an adult away supporter £45 to watch the Championship clash at Elland Road on Saturday February 10.
There was an immediate outcry on social media, with Rotherham followers branding the figure "extortionate".Other comments on X and Facebook included “joke prices”, “deplorable”, “shameful”, “ridiculous” and “disgusting”.
Many people have pledged to save their money and stay away from the game.
Roy Squires, an avid fan who arranges travel on behalf of the supporters club, says he will organise a coach but won't attend the fixture himself.
The concessionary rate is £31 and the price for juniors £20.
Rotherham charged adult Leeds followers £27 to attend the 1-1 draw between the clubs at AESSEAL New York Stadium in November.
The Millers have been given an initial allocation of 2,018 tickets and they went on sale to season-ticket-holders today.
Rotherham fans generally travel in good numbers and Leicester City supporters described them as the best away crowd they had witnessed all season after the match at the King Power Stadium on December 23.