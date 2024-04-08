g

The Millers managed to survive in the second tier last term for the first time in six years and thought they were capable of pulling off a similar feat this term.

However, they have been in bottom spot since December and their fate was sealed by last Friday's loss against Plymouth Argyle at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I don't know how to put it in words ... we feel embarrassed,” said goalkeeper Johansson.

“We had all the tools to kick on from last season but we just haven’t been good enough. It's hugely disappointing.

“We just wanted to give something back to the club and the supporters and we feel like we haven’t done that.”

No blame is attached to the Swedish international who has been in superb form and is the only credible contender for the Player-of-the-Year award.

Rotherham are now playing only for pride and the 25-year-old called for a final flourish in the last five matches, starting at West Bromwich Albion last night and then at Swansea City on Saturday.

“We need to give a good account of ourselves and show something to the fans who come to support us - even to ourselves,” he said. “We need to give ourselves something to cheer.

Johansson cited the crowded treatment room as the main reason for Rotherham falling below expectations.

Drainage issues which have prevented use of the Roundwood training complex for prolonged periods haven't helped the situation but the shot-stopper stopped short of using that as an excuse.

“There was one stage of the season where it felt like we had injuries on injuries on injuries,” he said. “When you learn to play a certain way and you chop and change, it's hard.

“The training ground, of course it's frustrating, but sometimes you just have to make it work. If we can't train there we can train at the stadium, so it's not that we can't train.”

Rotherham twice broke their transfer record in the summer but made a poor start to the season. They have gone on to win only four times at New York while they are still waiting for a victory away from home.