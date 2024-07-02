Rotherham United's new away jersey.

ROTHERHAM United's away jersey for next season's League One campaign has been voted an instant hit by supporters.

Within seconds of the blue top being unveiled on social media this afternoon, fans responded almost unanimously with positive comments.

They included: 'Absolutely marvellous', 'Love it', 'Wow, that’s really nice!!', 'Tidy', 'Beautiful' and 'Lovely'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A couple of supporters went a touch further with 'Holy f*ck, that's a beauty' and 'We have absolutely smashed it, oh my f*ckin' lord.'

Rotherham United's new away jersey.

The £48 Puma top, which carries the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice logo on the front, is expected to be available next week and pre-orders are already been taken.

The Millers describe it as "a contemporary mixology of blue shades", adding: "The branding sits seamlessly atop an eclectic blend of blue which is subtly complemented by a navy framing provided by the sleeves and side panels of the garment.

"The shirt carries a round collar and a solid navy reverse to ensure that players’ names and numbers can be clearly identified on matchdays."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full kit will be completed by all-navy shorts and socks, the latter of which contain four lighter-blue horizontal lines and the letters, ‘RUFC’ in white across the front.

Reaction continued to flood in after the 5pm launch. 'Wow', 'Oh my', 'Whoever designed that, give them a pay rise' and 'That's a beaut!' were among the replies to the club's post on X showing summer signing Joe Powell modelling the top.