'We have absolutely smashed it, oh my f*ckin' lord' ... fans seem to like the new Rotherham United away shirt!
Within seconds of the blue top being unveiled on social media this afternoon, fans responded almost unanimously with positive comments.
They included: 'Absolutely marvellous', 'Love it', 'Wow, that’s really nice!!', 'Tidy', 'Beautiful' and 'Lovely'.
A couple of supporters went a touch further with 'Holy f*ck, that's a beauty' and 'We have absolutely smashed it, oh my f*ckin' lord.'
The £48 Puma top, which carries the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice logo on the front, is expected to be available next week and pre-orders are already been taken.
The Millers describe it as "a contemporary mixology of blue shades", adding: "The branding sits seamlessly atop an eclectic blend of blue which is subtly complemented by a navy framing provided by the sleeves and side panels of the garment.
"The shirt carries a round collar and a solid navy reverse to ensure that players’ names and numbers can be clearly identified on matchdays."
The full kit will be completed by all-navy shorts and socks, the latter of which contain four lighter-blue horizontal lines and the letters, ‘RUFC’ in white across the front.
Reaction continued to flood in after the 5pm launch. 'Wow', 'Oh my', 'Whoever designed that, give them a pay rise' and 'That's a beaut!' were among the replies to the club's post on X showing summer signing Joe Powell modelling the top.
The new home jersey went on sale yesterday and is selling well while the third shirt will be revealed soon.
