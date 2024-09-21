Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Steve Evans.

ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans offered no excuses after watching his side suffer their first home defeat of the season at the hands of Birmingham City today.

The Millers were beaten 2-0 by the division's biggest spenders who look virtual certainties for promotion even at this early stage in the campaign.

“They are the best League One side I’ve ever seen in terms of how they pass and move," Evans said. “We have absolutely no excuses today. We couldn’t touch them. They were much better than us.”

The boss had changed formation, playing three centre-halves and two-wingbacks, in the hope of preventing the £15-million attacker making bending runs behind the backline.

However, Rotherham found themselves two goals behind midway through the first half, with the former Fulham man bagging the second with an exquisite lob.

“Birmingham are a terrific side full of good young players,” Evans said. “I thought we were poor in spells, although we started really well.

“I think their first goal was against the run of play really. Before that, we were the dominant side and looking the more penetrative.

“Then, I think, the game becomes dominated by them. For the second goal, their midfielder was given far too much time to put the ball into a certain area. He (Stansfield) bends his run and he’s onside. There are no complaints over that decision.”

The loss against the second-placed, unbeaten Blues dropped the Millers, whom Evans has pledged to have contending for promotion, to 21st spot.

The boss had begun with a 3-4-1-2 formation that became 5-2-1-2 when defending but switched to 4-3-1-2 system at the interval in a bid to find a way back into the contest.

“We had to get through to half-time and then we changed it,” he said. “After that, we were much better and more disciplined. We got in several good areas, but this was a day where we never looked like it.

“Our season will not be defined by a defeat to Birmingham. We’ve learned lots of lessons and we will regroup and get ready for the next games.”

Blues manager Chris Davies said: “Credit to the players because I think they got control of the game really quickly.

“This is a notoriously difficult place to come to. All the games I’ve watched this season, Rotherham have made it uncomfortable for the opposition. For us to have that stability in our play was really impressive.

“They changed from their usual shape to a back five but I thought our players adapted to that and there were some really good bits of play.”