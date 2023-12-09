INTERIM boss Wayne Carlisle questioned the sending-off of Daniel Ayala following ten-man Rotherham United's home loss to Swansea City this afternoon that left them bottom of the Championship.

Rotherham United caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers had to play 73 minutes plus stoppage time at a numerical disadvantage following the centre-back's dismissal for two cautions early in the first half.

The Spaniard was booked for holding on to the ball to prevent a Swans throw-in and then pulling back an opponent around the halfway line when the score was still at 0-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Daniel's got to do better with the first yellow card. He knows that,” said Carlisle who was leading the side for the fourth time in the absence of an appointment four weeks after Matt Taylor's sacking.

“The second one, though. Maybe the referee could have shown more discretion.”

The 2-1 reverse at AESSEAL New York Stadium leaves Rotherham, who are seeking to make Leam Richardson their new boss, propping up the table and eight points shy of safety.

A stirring second-half display saw them cancel out Charlie Patino's opener through Sam Nombe before Millers old boy Jerry Yates ended their hopes of a positive result in the 73rd minute by netting a Swans winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visitors first goal appeared to go in off the scorer's arms and Carlisle said: “It looks like it is a handball.”

Rotherham face a huge task in trying to stay up and in New York action again on Tuesday, against West Bromwich Albion.

“The players are bitterly disappointed but come Monday morning they will have picked themselves up because that's the type of characters they are,” Carlisle said. “You can’t be too down about just one result.”

Swansea also had a caretaker manager in charge in Alan Sheehan who was leading them for the first time following the exit of Michael Duff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am so proud of the players, staff and the whole club,” he said. “The support I’ve had from everybody has made that result possible.

“We have stood up to a physical team. I think if we had been more clinical it could have been easier. We had to 'football' our way out of it. We needed that second goal.

“We got the win. It has been a very difficult week and an emotional week. The overall feeling is pride.