ROTHERHAM United tonight took less than ten minutes to end interim boss Wayne Carlisle's hopes of landing the manager's job on a permanent basis.

By then the bottom-three Millers were already two goals and there was no way back against a strong Hull City side looking to jump into the Championship's top six.

Carlisle, taking charge for the second time, was the new face in the dugout following the sacking of Matt Taylor yet it was the same old woe on the road for the visitors who have now lost eight of their nine away games this season.

He'd spoken of his desire to stay in the hot-seat but Rotherham will now be looking outside of the club for their next leader.

Ollie Rathbone in first-half action for Rotherham United during the Championship match at Hull City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers were hit by a blow before kick-off when Fred Onyedinma had to pull out of the starting line-up, with Seb Revan stepping in at short notice to replace him.

Their problems quickly grew much worse as they found themselves taken apart by the Tigers early on.

First, on five minutes, Grant Hall sold Viktor Johansson short with a weak back-pass and Tyler Morton was presented with an easy tap-in after the goalkeeper had managed to thwart Liam Delap.

Then, four minutes later, Jaden Philogene's impudent back-heel found its way into the bottom corner of the net.

Game over.

Another tap-in followed on 20 minutes when Johansson pulled off a sharp save to keep out Delap's drive only for the ball to fall into the path of Scott Twine.

It was a bitter evening in East Yorkshire in more ways than one and the visitors' performance was doing nothing to warm the spirits of 559 travelling fans congregated in a corner of the MKM Stadium.

Rotherham were second best in every department and offering no threat as the home side completely dominated proceedings.

Five minutes before the break, it needed another stop from Johansson to deny Jacob Greaves who had been played in on goal by Twine's pass.

Carlisle had gone for an attacking line-up, giving Georgie Kelly his first league start of the campaign and pairing him up front with Jordan Hugill.

At the back, Dexter Lembikisa and Hall came in as veterans Lee Peltier and Daniel Ayala dropped to the bench following their exploits in the 1-1 draw with Leeds United last Friday.

Centre-forward Sam Nombe, a starter last time out, was also among the substitutes.

The bold approach had proven to be in vain and the Millers fell even further behind when they failed to clear the ball just three minutes after the restart and Philogene struck from around eight yards.

Johansson got down quickly to parry Jason Lokilo's bouncing shot and saved from Philogene.

Between those saves, Rotherham had managed to reduce the deficit as Hall's 59th-minute header was beyond the reach of keeper Ryan Allsop.

Johansson was required again, this time to push away Delap's headed attempt, and Ozan Tufan fired just wide as the contest drifted to its painful conclusion.

It had been a cold night, a long night, a tough night, another occasion when the Millers had offered nothing on their travels.

Hull (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Cyrus Christie (Sean McLoughlin 73), Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Lewie Coyle; Tyler Morton (Regan Slater 83), Jean Michael Seri (Adama Traore 63); Jason Lokilo, Scott Twine, Jaden Philogene (Ozan Tufan 63); Liam Delap (Aaron Connolly 73). Subs not used: Matt Ingram, Greg Docherty, Harry Vaughan, Andy Smith.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Viktor Johansson; Dexter Lembikisa, Grant Hall (Lee Peltier 67), Sean Morrison, Cohen Bramall (Arvin Appiah 54); Ollie Rathbone, Christ Tiehi, Hakeem Odoffin (Jamie Lindsay 67), Seb Revan; Jordan Hugill (Tom Eaves 67), Georgie Kelly (Sam Nombe 77). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Daniel Ayala, Ciaran McGuckin.

Goals: Morton 5, Philogene 9, 48, Twine 20 (Hull); Hall 59 (Rotherham).

Referee: Rebecca Welch (Tyne and Wear).