INTERIM boss Wayne Carlisle is set to be in charge for a third successive match on Saturday as Rotherham United continue to work towards appointing a new manager.

g

The 44-year-old number two stepped into a caretaker role after the Millers sacked Matt Taylor on November 11 and has presided over the Championship home draw with Leeds United and Tuesday night's loss at Hull City.

The club's hunt for the right man still going on and Carlisle is preparing to be at the helm again for the trip to Birmingham City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is scheduled to handle media duties when the pre-match press conference is held tomorrow afternoon.

Caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle watches events unfold during Rotherham United's Championship visit to Hull City on Tuesday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham have held interviews this week, with former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones believed to be one of the people to whom they've spoken.

Carlisle had harboured hopes of landing the job permanently but acknowledged the 4-1 defeat against the Tigers had been a huge blow to his chances.

"I think it will be someone else, I've got to be honest," he said. "The chairman and the club, I think they've looked elsewhere in the last few days from what I can gather. I think they'll continue to look elsewhere."