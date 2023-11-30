Wayne Carlisle ready for another Rotherham United match at the helm
The 44-year-old number two stepped into a caretaker role after the Millers sacked Matt Taylor on November 11 and has presided over the Championship home draw with Leeds United and Tuesday night's loss at Hull City.
The club's hunt for the right man still going on and Carlisle is preparing to be at the helm again for the trip to Birmingham City.
He is scheduled to handle media duties when the pre-match press conference is held tomorrow afternoon.
Rotherham have held interviews this week, with former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones believed to be one of the people to whom they've spoken.
Carlisle had harboured hopes of landing the job permanently but acknowledged the 4-1 defeat against the Tigers had been a huge blow to his chances.
"I think it will be someone else, I've got to be honest," he said. "The chairman and the club, I think they've looked elsewhere in the last few days from what I can gather. I think they'll continue to look elsewhere."
Gary Rowett and Leam Richardson are bosses who meet Rotherham's requirement of Championship experience while other names with a second-tier pedigree have made their interest in the position known.