INTERIM manager Wayne Carlisle praised the character of his side as they put a fortnight of uncertainty behind them to fight back for a draw against promotion contenders Leeds United tonight.

The Millers were playing for the first time since the sacking of Matt Taylor and, under their stand-in boss, they weathered an early storm from the Championship visitors and could even have gone on to take all three points

"It was always going to be a bit sticky for the players because Matt was popular," Carlisle said. "Once they got some confidence they started going about their business well."

Drop-zone Rotherham fell behind on six minutes when Crysencio Summerville scored a fine opener but a leveller on the stroke of half-time from Hakeem Odoffin changed the complexion of the clash.

The home side engineered the best chances after the break at AESSEAL New York Stadium, although they were relieved to see an offside flag rule out a late strike by Leeds substitute Jaiden Anthony

"The boys worked their socks off," Carlisle said. "When we look back at the first half, there will be parts we are disappointed with. But we were more than good enough for a point in the second half. We could have won the game.

"The momentum shifted from them being on top to us getting a foothold in the game. The goal gave us hope going into the second half."

Leeds, who were a Premier League outfit last term, arrived at New York on the back of a run of six wins in their last seven matches.

Their manager, Daniel Farke, said: "The first emotion is definitely disappointment. Our dominance should normally be enough to win all three points. We had the chances to bury the game.

"I was very happy with our performance in the first half. We enjoyed our dominance a bit too much and we lacked the last few per cent to really bury the game. If you don’t do that it can happen in this league.

"Credit to Rotherham, they are a good team. We struggled for 20 minutes in the second half. In the last 20 minutes we created more than enough opportunities to win the game.