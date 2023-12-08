INTERIM manager Wayne Carlisle is set to take charge of a fourth game for Rotherham United tomorrow while the club finalise the appointment of Leam Richardson as their next boss.

The bottom-three Millers had hoped to have the new man in place before the Championship home clash against Swansea City but so far an announcement hasn't been forthcoming.

"As things stand, it looks like that's going to be the case," said Carlisle at this afternoon's pre-match press conference when he was asked if he expected to be the main figure in the dugout at AESSEAL New York Stadium when the Swans come calling.

The 44-year-old, who was number two to Matt Taylor before stepping up to be caretaker chief more than three weeks ago, says he has had no word from the club's hierarchy over how much longer he will remain at the helm.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” he told journalists. “We'll see how things progress over the next days and weeks.

“There hasn't been a lot (in terms of updates) today. I've been out on the pitch with the players. I'm not long back in and I haven't had a chance to catch up on too much of what's going on at the club. You guys tend to know more before I do anyway. I've nothing to tell.”

Nathan Jones turned down the job last weekend before Richardson emerged as the leading contender and Carlisle, who is being assisted by coaches Dan Green and Scott Brown, admits the last few days have been tough for him and his players.

“I was expecting some sort of solution on Saturday or Sunday,” He said. “This week has been particularly challenging due to the fact we have gone day to day. Some days you're driving in not sure whether there's going to be someone there or not.

“All we can do is plan, get ourselves organised and put on our best face for the players.”

The squad held their Christmas party after last Saturday's draw at Birmingham City and then regrouped at their Roundwood training base.

“They came in and were a bit heavy-headed but were in good spirits," Carlisle said. “I think as the week has worn on, obviously there are more and more rumours going around.

“At that point, the players start to ask more questions. Today has been about getting them on the pitch, getting their prep done and getting their minds focused on the game tomorrow.”

Eighteenth-placed Swansea are also with a permanent manager, having sacked Michael Duff last Monday.