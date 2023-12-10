INTERIM manager Wayne Carlisle believes he has taken charge of his last match for Rotherham United.

The 44-year-old has been at the helm since the sacking of Matt Taylor on November 13 and yesterday's 2-1 home loss to Swansea City was the fourth time he had led the side.

The Millers are seeking to appoint former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson but will have to act fast if the new man is to be in place before Tuesday's visit of West Bromwich Albion to AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday night.

When the Advertiser asked Carlisle after the Swans clash if he would still be on the hot-seat against the Baggies, he replied: “I don't think so. I think that's probably where we're at with that."

Rotherham United caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle during the clash with Swansea City at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Having been number two under Taylor in last season's Championship survival mission, he made his interest in taking the top position permanently and would still like to be considered for the role even though the club are now in bottom spot in the second tier and eight points adrift of safety.

"It is a tough job," he said, having presided over two draws and two defeats. "It was always going to be a tough job. The league is more competitive this year. I believe that I can do the job. Whatever happens, happens."

He is popular with the players and has won the respect of supporters for the way in which he has applied himself during his time as stand-in chief.

Meanwhile, he said yesterday he had yet to be told by the club whether Richardson will be taking over.

"I haven't heard anything on that," he revealed. "I said on Friday that I hadn't spoken to anyone and then we've had the game today."

Rotherham were reduced to ten men early on against the Swans when Daniel Ayala was sent off. Even though they fought back with ten men to cancel out Charlie Patino's opener through Sam Nombe, they fell to a City winner scored by New York old boy Jerry Yates.

Referee Josh Smith was booed off after making a series of errors, including missing a handball in the Swans' first goal and failing to award the Millers a stoppage-time penalty for a similar offence.

"Things are going against us," Carlisle said. "We can say that we're unlucky and that we're (little) Rotherham and that these things happen to us, but we have got to change that mentality.